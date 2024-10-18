type here...
GhPageNewsGyakie exposed for lying about her affair with Kwabanga; Photos drop
Gyakie exposed for lying about her affair with Kwabanga; Photos drop

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaian rapper, Kwabanga, has opened up about his romantic past with acclaimed singer Gyakie.

The rapper has revealed that they once shared a high school romance.

In an interview with DJ Slim, Kawabanga affirmed that they were high school sweethearts during their time at Kumasi High School.

Known for his love of fashion during his school days, the rapper recounted some of his best moments with Gyakie but admitted that their relationship eventually soured due to his actions.

As confessed by Kwabanga, he caused the break up stating, “Me and Gyakie’s problems, I’ll say it was my fault. I cheated.”

This revelation contradicts Gyakie’s previous statements about her love life.

The singer has consistently denied being in any romantic relationship, a stance that has now come under scrutiny following Kawabanga’s claims.

All loved-up photos of the two have also landed online confirming Kwabanga’s claims.

