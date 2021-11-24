Gyakie finally breaks silence on her “alleged beef” with Yaw Tog Screenshot

- Advertisement -

Following a video that is fast circulating on the internet concerning how Gyakie coldly snubbed Yaw Tog whilst simultaneously warmly hugging Kofi Jamar.

Gyakie has shared a message on her Twitter page to rubbish the rumors that she’s beefing Yaw Tog.

According to the talented female vocalist, she’s not beefing Yaw Tog in any manner as assumed by critics therefore the backlashes should end.

In a tweet, she wrote; “Half information and wrong understanding can be very poisonous.”

Meanwhile, netizens have also argued that she’s beefing Yaw Tog lowkey citing how she coldly snubbed him whilst simultaneously warmly hugging Kofi Jamar.

Yaw Tog seemed truly disappointed to have been ignored in such a manner although he didn’t utter a word.