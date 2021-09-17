Gyakie finally completes her 4-year programme at KNUST

- Advertisement -

Gyakie has finally completed her four-year degree program at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) yesterday.

The singer in celebration posted a photo of herself standing in front of a car looking very happy. Gyakie is believed to have pursued a course in Business Administration.

She captioned the photo: “Congratulation to myself,”

The ‘Forever’ singer, in a photo sighted on Instagram, was seen posing with one of her coursemates as they bid farewell to their books.

Gyakie and the young man she was posing with in the photo were ween wearing sea blue coloured long-sleeved shirts.

Gyakie born Jackline Acheampong gained massive attention and prominence in the music industry after she dropped her songs.

Her song, Forever, gained massive airplay and went international in a number of weeks.

Big Congratulations to her!