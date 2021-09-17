type here...
GhPageEntertainmentGyakie finally completes her 4-year programme at KNUST
Entertainment

Gyakie finally completes her 4-year programme at KNUST

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Gyakie has finally completed her four-year degree program at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) yesterday.

The singer in celebration posted a photo of herself standing in front of a car looking very happy. Gyakie is believed to have pursued a course in Business Administration.

She captioned the photo: “Congratulation to myself,”

The ‘Forever’ singer, in a photo sighted on Instagram, was seen posing with one of her coursemates as they bid farewell to their books.

Gyakie and the young man she was posing with in the photo were ween wearing sea blue coloured long-sleeved shirts.  

Gyakie born Jackline Acheampong gained massive attention and prominence in the music industry after she dropped her songs.

Her song, Forever, gained massive airplay and went international in a number of weeks.

Big Congratulations to her!

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, September 17, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
2.6mph
75 %
Fri
82 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News