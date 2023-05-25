Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Gyakie who recently announced she was unwell and had put her international tour on hold until further notice seems to have recovered very quickly.

It appears whatever she was dealing with was not so serious as she has been able to jet off from Ghana to the United States for an Afro Nation concert in Miami.

The ‘songbird’ and her team left Ghana for her program in Miami a few days ago.

In a video that has surfaced online, Gyakie flaunted a white man whom she seemed to share some close relation with.

In the clip, it appeared as though Gyakie had not recovered fully to make the journey.

Upon her arrival in the US, two men met her – one helped her with her luggage and the other white guy sat next to her in a black Rolce Royce reserved for her.

Gyakie was captured with her head resting on the man’s lap just after they sat inside the luxury vehicle.

Fans have reacted to the video trying to find out who the man in the frame is.

Could that be Gyakie’s sweetheart? – This has been the question on the minds of her curious fans.

Some netizens also noted that Gyakie was not fully fit and shouldn’t have put her job before her well-being.