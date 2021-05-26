- Advertisement -

Setting out as a new artiste in Ghana’s music industry is shrouded with many daunting challenges. Without hard work and perseverance, one’s dream of becoming a star can easily be dashed.

Ghanaian music sensation Jackline Acheampong, popularly known as Gyakie, shared a similar sentiment when she opened up about her early day as an upcoming musician.

The “Forever” singer recounted how she was once booed off stage at her own university, KNUST, at a Republic Hall week concert three years ago.

“I cried, I really cried when I went backstage because what I was going to do didn’t go the way I wanted,” she said.

Gyakie explained that she begged organisers of the 2019 Republic Hall Week to perform at the concert that was headlined by Stonebwoy, Yaa Pono, La Meme Gang and other artistes.

While still an upcoming artiste in 2019, Gyakie’s dream to get some attention to her craft at the concert before the main acts arrive ended in tears after she was booed off stage when the sound system went off.

Gyakie went of stage broken hearted. She revealed in an interview that she cried her heart out after the experience.

She added that some of the students shouted at her to go away while some sung along. She said the experience helped her build resilience in her music career.