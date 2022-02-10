type here...
“I want the case to be big so I prove my evidence” – Gyedu Blay Ambolley finally replies Okyeame Kwame over lawsuit

By Mr. Tabernacle
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has finally responded to Okyeame Kwame’s suit against him for alleging that he (Okyeame Kwame) did not pay back a loan of GHC 50,000 the Obour administration gave to him.

Gyedu Blay Ambolley is reported to have stated that the former president of the MUSIGA Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), gave GHC50,000 to his close friends, one of which Okyeame Kwame was a legatee.

Remember in 2020 Okyeame Kwame took to Facebook to serve fellow musician Gyedu Blay Ambolley with a writ. Okyeame Kwame sued Gyedu Blay Ambolley for some comments the former deemed defamatory.

Okyeame Kwame, through his lawyers, served notice to Ambolley to retract the comments but it appears that was not done. This necessitated the existing suit which is demanding Ambolley to make an appearance in court.

READ ALSO; Okyeame Kwame drags Gyedu Blay Ambolley to court

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews, the veteran Ghanaian highlife musician, admitted to going to court on the 18th of February 2022 to face the Versatile rapper over his lawsuit to prove his statements.

According to Mr Gyedu, he has the proof of the list of musicians who benefited from the GHC50,000 loans the then MUSIGA president Obour gave them.

Gyedu Blay while speaking on the issue further expressed disappointment in Okyeame Kwame whom he described as a ‘Junior Rapper’ for dragging him to court over his loan assertions.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW BELOW:

