Gyimi gyimii, wo ti kakraka- Kevin Taylor drags Dr. Bawumia’s girl

By Mzta Churchill

Kevin Taylor is back again to respond to the fire shot at Ghanaians who dragged him on social media platforms following his visit to Ghana.

During the recent episode of his “With All Due Respect” show monitored by Gh Page, Kevin Taylor responded to “Dr. Bawumia’s girl” who many call “Shortingo”.

READ ALSO: Aluku wo ni ne wo se- angry Bisa Kdei insults a fan who called him “ani kyew”

In his response, Kevin Taylor stated that had it not been for his fastness, he would have swallowed an unknown insect because he was very shocked seeing the video.

Kevin claims that if he replies, Ghanaians would say that he is underrating the disabled, however, it was she who started.

The media personality did not spare “Shortingo” as he used unprintable words on her and bathed her with insults.

