Gyimifuo, your curses won’t work on me – Afia Schwar replies Oyerepa FM’s Sofo – Video

Afia Schwar has replied to Oyerepa FM’s Sofo’s curses. The elderly man cursed Afia Schwar for insulting him and Aunty Naa over Yaw Sarpong, Tiwaa and Pinamang’s issue.

According to Afia Schwar, curses don’t work on her because she’s a philanthropist hence she has a special place in God’s heart.

In a new ‘fire for fire’ video, Afia Schwar insulted Aunty Naa and Sofo again.

As stated by Afia Schwar, they are a bunch of senseless people who have been given a platform to destroy the reputations of others.

Afia Schwar continued that Aunty Naa has no right to interview people on live radio.

She pleaded with authorities to ban the show which has gained notoriety on our airwaves.

