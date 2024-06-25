type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsGyimifuo, your curses won't work on me - Afia Schwar replies Oyerepa...
News

Gyimifuo, your curses won’t work on me – Afia Schwar replies Oyerepa FM’s Sofo – Video

By Armani Brooklyn

Afia Schwar has replied to Oyerepa FM’s Sofo’s curses. The elderly man cursed Afia Schwar for insulting him and Aunty Naa over Yaw Sarpong, Tiwaa and Pinamang’s issue.

According to Afia Schwar, curses don’t work on her because she’s a philanthropist hence she has a special place in God’s heart.

In a new ‘fire for fire’ video, Afia Schwar insulted Aunty Naa and Sofo again.

As stated by Afia Schwar, they are a bunch of senseless people who have been given a platform to destroy the reputations of others.

Afia Schwar continued that Aunty Naa has no right to interview people on live radio.

She pleaded with authorities to ban the show which has gained notoriety on our airwaves.

Watch the video below to know more…

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
76.9 ° F
76.9 °
76.9 °
88 %
1.7mph
100 %
Tue
80 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways