type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale's exclusion from Accra in Paris concert explained 
Entertainment

Shatta Wale’s exclusion from Accra in Paris concert explained 

By Albert
- Advertisement -

The French Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Anne Sophie Ave, has explained why popular dancehall artist Shatta Wale was excluded from the maiden Accra in Paris concert.

Her explanation comes on the back of fans pushing for answers when they failed to see the SM president at the concert.

According to her response, the French Embassy set up Accra in Paris to highlight previous cooperation between French and Ghanaian musicians. As a result, Shatta Wale did not make the cut since he lacked French traits.

In providing an explanation for Shatta Wale,s exclusion from the Accra in Paris, H.E Anne Sophie Ave, said “he did not meet the requirements for the show.”

“How could anyone forget about @shattawalegh?… Again the concert was about french and Ghanaian artists who had done featuring together” she said as a response to several tweets.

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kwabena Kwabena, and Fameye performed alongside other well-known French acts in front of an international audience in Accra, Paris.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, April 27, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    3.2mph
    20 %
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News