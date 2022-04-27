- Advertisement -

The French Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Anne Sophie Ave, has explained why popular dancehall artist Shatta Wale was excluded from the maiden Accra in Paris concert.

Her explanation comes on the back of fans pushing for answers when they failed to see the SM president at the concert.

According to her response, the French Embassy set up Accra in Paris to highlight previous cooperation between French and Ghanaian musicians. As a result, Shatta Wale did not make the cut since he lacked French traits.

In providing an explanation for Shatta Wale,s exclusion from the Accra in Paris, H.E Anne Sophie Ave, said “he did not meet the requirements for the show.”

“How could anyone forget about @shattawalegh?… Again the concert was about french and Ghanaian artists who had done featuring together” she said as a response to several tweets.

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kwabena Kwabena, and Fameye performed alongside other well-known French acts in front of an international audience in Accra, Paris.