H.E. Prince Lamptey Tetteh Honored with ESQR Best Quality Leadership Award 2024

H.E. Prince Lamptey Tetteh, CEO of Pribet Group of Companies and Ghana Consular to Guinea-Bissau, has been recognized and awarded by the European Society for Quality Research (ESQR) with the prestigious Best Quality Leadership Award for the year 2024.

This accolade celebrates his innovative and outstanding performance in various sectors. Prince Lamptey Tetteh was accompanied by his beautiful wife, Mrs. Christabel Lamptey Tetteh, and their son, Royal Prince Lamptey Tetteh, during the award presentation.

The ESQR’s Best Quality Leadership Awards 2024 Convention took place on Sunday, June 30, 2024, in Brussels, Belgium.

Selected companies, organizations, institutions, and public administrations from Europe, Asia, the Americas, Africa, and Australia were honoured for their exceptional leadership and initiatives aimed at improving and advancing the development of quality.

Both the convention and the awards presentation ceremony were held at the magnificent Hotel Le Plaza in Brussels.

During the morning session of the convention, H.E. Prince Lamptey Tetteh had the opportunity to present and share his achievements, exchange professional experiences, propose initiatives, and network with potential partners from around the globe.

Prince Lamptey Tetteh was acknowledged for his role in empowering youth and maintaining a substantial workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His significant contributions include the introduction of a stable power supply to Guinea-Bissau, improvements in security and technology, and numerous other advancements.

This recognition by ESQR underscores Prince Lamptey Tetteh’s commitment to excellence and his ongoing efforts to foster development and quality improvement in various sectors.

His leadership and innovative approach continue to inspire and set a benchmark for others to follow.