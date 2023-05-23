Hairdresser confesses to selling her customer’s hair to sakawa guys

- Advertisement -

A young lady has taken to social media to recount how a hairdresser confessed to selling her customers’ hair to rich men for ritual purposes.

The lady shared a video on her Tiktok page, narrating how she made this shocking discovery.



The woman said that while getting her hair done, she overheard bits of a conversation between her hairdresser and a coworker regarding another hairdresser.

READ ALSO: Hookup lady mysteriously goes mad after sleeping with a sakawa guy (Video)

According to her, she said that the second hairdresser had suddenly gotten rich, renovating her shop and equipping it with new types of equipment.

She had revealed to her colleague that she was making a lot of money selling her clients’ hair to wealthy men who use it for ritual purposes when she was questioned about the source of her unexpected fortune.

Watch her speak below…

READ ALSO: Hookup Lady runs out of her client’s room almost naked & panting after bouts of lovemaking