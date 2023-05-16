- Advertisement -

Detailed information about Mona Faiz Montrage, aka Hajia4Reall’s, arrest in the UK has finally been released by US authorities following her extradition.

Apparently, the latest information is not far from earlier speculated reports published when she was first apprehended at Heathrow Airport in London on Nov. 10, 2022.

After spending six months in the hands of UK authorities, Montrage was handed over to US authorities on Friday, May 12, 2023, where she appeared in Manhattan federal court Monday.

Hajia4Real studio

The Ghanaian social media influencer is facing justice for her alleged involvement in a series of fraud schemes running into millions of dollars.

She allegedly swindled over $2 million from older, single American men and women in a twisted lonely hearts scam, according to federal prosecutors said.

Montrage is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of wire fraud, one count of money laundering conspiracy, and one count of money laundering, each of which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

She is also charged with one count of receipt of stolen money, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and one count of conspiracy to receive stolen money, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Here’s how Montrage ripped her victims of $2M in funds – according to court papers