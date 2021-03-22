type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Hajia Bintu accused of swindling a politician
Lifestyle

Hajia Bintu accused of swindling a politician

By Lizbeth Brown
Hajia-Bintu
Hajia-Bintu
- Advertisement -

Popular Tik Tok star and video vixen Hajia Bintu have been accused of duping a Member of Parliament.

This wild allegation against Hajia Bintu was made by a Snapchat user identified as ‘Arrogant Prickk’.

In a post on social media, the Snapchat user revealed that Hajia Bintu promised to pimp ladies to the Member of Parliament after taking money from him but failed to fulfil her promise.

Arrogant Prickk also alleged that a lot of Ghanaian celebrities are into the pimping business and will expose them at the right time.

The Snapchat user wrote; “Hajia bintu you scammed an mp in Ghana here and you said you will link him to girl”.

See post below;

However, the Snapchat user failed to mention the name of the said Member of Parliament and the amount of money Hajia Bintu collected from him.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, March 22, 2021
Accra
moderate rain
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
6.4mph
20 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
86 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News