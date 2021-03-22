- Advertisement -

Popular Tik Tok star and video vixen Hajia Bintu have been accused of duping a Member of Parliament.

This wild allegation against Hajia Bintu was made by a Snapchat user identified as ‘Arrogant Prickk’.

In a post on social media, the Snapchat user revealed that Hajia Bintu promised to pimp ladies to the Member of Parliament after taking money from him but failed to fulfil her promise.

Arrogant Prickk also alleged that a lot of Ghanaian celebrities are into the pimping business and will expose them at the right time.

The Snapchat user wrote; “Hajia bintu you scammed an mp in Ghana here and you said you will link him to girl”.

However, the Snapchat user failed to mention the name of the said Member of Parliament and the amount of money Hajia Bintu collected from him.