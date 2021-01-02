type here...
Hajia Bintu ‘steals’ attention on social media as she drops ravishing photos to mark New Year

By Mr. Tabernacle
Hajia-Bintu
The reigning Queen of Big Booty Association of Ghana, Naomi Asiamah known on social media as Hajia Bintu has ushered herself into the New Year with some magnificent photos.

The Ghanaian Tik Tok star this time served us (fans and followers) with some beach-side photos flaunting as usual her contoured-body in a sun-kissing pose.

Sharing the photo she wrote; “You will survive , please don’t give up on your self”

See the photos below;

The video vixen has time without number been shaking the internet with mouth-watering images and fans love her for that. Her popularity came as a result of the videos/photos she posts online.

Source:GHPAGE

