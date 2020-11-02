- Advertisement -

It’s a new month and sensational Ghanaian internet star, Hajia Bintu couldn’t resist showing her crazy curves to her thousands of fans to welcome them to the month of November.

The big booty pretty lady, Hajia Bintu dropped a seductive photo not only knowing her curves but also with her titties pointing at her fans like North Korean soldiers on parade.

Sharing the photo, Hajia Bintu wrote:

Happy New Month

Birthday Month

Hajia Bintu

Well, the post made over a few hours has gathered thousands of comments with all most everyone praising her.

Hajia Bintu has been an internet sensation for months now to the shock of money of Ghanaians

Although popular in 2019, it’s hot over the roof in 2020 during the Covid 19 pandemic lockdown in Ghana.

Hajia Bintu

Primarily, she is famous because of her big ass and amazing curves. She is indeed beautiful