- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Tiktok star and socialite, Hajia Bintu has reportedly been gifted a brand new all-white jeep by her sugar daddy to mark her 24th birthday.

The curvaceous celebrity was born on 30th November 1998 hence she’s 24 years old today – A new mileage worth celebrating.

READ ALSO: Gob3 seller with huge backside challenges Hajia Bintu on social media

Born as Naomi Asiamah, Hajia Bintu fast became an internet sensation not because of her talent but as a result of her heavy backside which made many men fall in love with her.

Many of these guys stormed her DMs to propose love to her in the early days of her stardom but However, but the dreamy idea of being in bed with her was cut short after they realised she was a ‘big meat’ meant for only big men.

In her birtrjday themed photos, she posed beside the vehicle and showed off her body which captured the heart of many online.

Hajia Bintu rocked a well-tailored black jumpsuit embroidered with shiny emeralds that hugged her body.

She had her cleavages strongly pumped on her chest to spice up the birthday photos.

Take a look at the photos below to know more…

READ ALSO: Hajia Bintu flaunts new Jaguar whip after Nigeria trip

Hajia Bintu reportedly acquires a new Benz

Ghanaian socialite and Tiktok star Hajia Bintu reportedly acquired a brand new Mercedes Benz SUV just months after flaunting her first car, a jaguar.

Recall that after Hajia Bintu flaunted her Jaguar on the internet for the first time some months back, social media users strongly suggested that her Naija trip sponsored it.

This new car has sparked a new rumour on the internet about her alleged pimp activities. READ MORE HERE