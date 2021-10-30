type here...
Entertainment

Hajia Bintu is allegedly pregnant for his manager – Details

By Mr. Tabernacle
Hajia Bintu
Hajia Bintu
I know you’ll go and check from her Instagram page the last time she posted. Hajia Bintu for the past 3 Weeks has not posted anything on her page, that’s so unusual of her.

Well, it seems there’s s reason for her sudden absence from social media. According to an unconfirmed report from a faceless blogger Aba the Great, Hajia Bintu is pregnant.

Though it’s alleged, the anonymous Instagram blogger says her source tells her the socialite is pregnant for her manager. Her sources are unknown but there could be an iota of truth until Bintu’s management comes to refute claims.

Below is the screenshot of the claim by the popular and controversial Instagram Blogger;

Over the few months, Ghanaian socialite, Hajia Bintu has grown to become one of the most popular ladies on social media due to her voluptuous backside.

She keeps serving Ghanaians with some of the hottest photos of her beautiful and curvy body shape. She is indeed the finest lady on the gram!

Source:GHPAGE

