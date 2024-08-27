Hajia Bintu is not a celebrity, she has no social currency and no positive impact on society – Rashad argues (Video)

Award-winning Ghanaian blogger and vlogger, Rashad, has strongly argued that famed social media star, Hajia Bintu is not a celebrity.

During a heated debate on GhPage’s Rash Hour Show, Rash disclosed that he still can’t wrap his head around how Hajia Bintu became an overnight celebrity.

As stated by Rashad, Hajia Bintu has no social currency as well as wields no positive impact on society therefore she shouldn’t be allowed to carry the celebrity tag around.

Rashad made this submission while reacting to the controversial All-Black Part held in Ridge Condos in Kumasi over the weekend.

The star-studded event, attended by popular figures like Hajia Bintu, Charlie Dior, The Mitch Brothers, and award-winning musicians such as Stonebwoy, Gyakie, and Medikal, has since become the centre of heated discussions on social media.

While the party’s initial buzz was centred around the impressive lineup of attendees, the presence of several notable members of the LGBTQ community has sparked intense debate online.

One of the most talked-about moments was the appearance of popular Snapchat influencer Headucator, who attended the event dressed as a woman, a look he is widely known for.