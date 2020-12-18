type here...
Hajia Bintu and Shatta Wale meet for the first time for a music video shoot

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
TikTok sensation Hajia Bintu met Shatta Wale for the first time for the music video shoot for the Dancehall artist’s song titled Hajia Bintu.

The voluptuous lady has just joined the big leagues as she is about to feature as a video vixen in a Shatta Wale video.

To start a career in Showbusiness with a showing in a music video of one of the biggest Ghanaian acts is a great achievement.

However, it comes as no surprise as Shatta’s song is dubbed Hajia Bintu.

The lyrics of the song are in line with the social media influencer’s display of her banging body on social media specifically TikTok.

Nonethless, Shatta Wale in a new video was all pumped up upon meeting Hajia Bintu.

We expect to see some very sensual scenes from the music video as Hajia is known to be one who is not scared to flaunt her curvaceous body.

Source:GHPAGE

