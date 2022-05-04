- Advertisement -

Tiktok star and brand influencer, Hajia Bintu has sparked wild rumours of having an intimate affair with rapper DBlack.

A short video that has surfaced on the internet shows the “Enjoyment Minister’ DBlack seriously grinding the heavy backside of the socialite.

Apparently, Hajia Bintu and DBlack were having fun inside the rapper’s Club Onyx when Bintu’s collaboration with Shatta Wale blared through the speakers.

The happy social media sensation couldn’t control herself and hence decided to dance her heart out by giving her curvy side to DBlack to do whatever he wants with it.

Looking at how Hajia Bintu felt more than comfortable around DBlack, it’s somehow convincing that they are secretly dating