Hajia Fawzia, the woman in Akufo-Addo’s alleged $40,000 bribe video speaks

The woman sighted in the supposed bribe video of President Akufo-Addo taking $40,000 in a brown envelope that went viral days ago has broken silence in the latest interview on Asaase Radio.

As stated by the woman identified as Hajia Fawzia Karim, the said video was recorded in 2016 when the Akufo-Ado was the presidential candidate for then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“…the video was before the 2016 elections. I had about 1000 t-shirts which had the pictures of the then-presidential candidate and his vice and added an amount of GH¢40,000 to support Nana. I went there as a party supporter,” Hajia Fawzia revealed.

In the last few days, two videos with the same setting and scenery but with different narrations have been in circulation, stoking a conversation about whether or not President Nana Addo has gone against his pledge to not condone any act of corruption.

The first video was doctored to be used against the NPP and it’s leader Nana Addo to discredit them and subsequently make them lose the elections. But the second video released by the NPP however, suggests otherwise.

Although the scene and personalities are the same as Salis Newspaper’s, the conversation is entirely different; the second tape appears to be a donation and not a bribe.

Just like Kweku Baako’s claims, Hajia Fawzia suspects the video was recorded by Salis Yakubu Atsuluho of the Salis Newspaper.

She established that Salis was one of the two persons who accompanied her to Akufo-Addo’s private residence.

She, however, expressed her distress in the interview at the turn of events, condemning the attempt to twist a goodwill gesture for selfish political gains.