Just a few hours ago, Hajia4Real who wanted to prove her critics wrong that she isn’t under house arrest shared a video of herself on her Instagram page.

Social media users with eagle eyes who came across the were able to spot an electronic bracelet fitted on her ankle to help authorities track and monitor her exact whereabouts.

The GPS-equipped device is usually reserved for the most serious offenders – which Hajia4Real appears to fall in the same category.

A recent video of Hajia4Real hanging out in the UK with the tracker on her ankle has surfaced on social media.

She tried to smartly hide the tracker by stashing it in her knee-high boots, but the bulky device couldn’t be completely concealed. Her left leg with the monitoring device stood out as it looked puffy and bigger.

Following this fresh development about Hajia4real, a new gossip which is yet to be authenticated claims that preparations are being made underway to extradite the socialite from the UK to the US.

This rumour was dropped on social media by two users who are assumed to have first-hand information about the current afraid case of Hajia4Real.

As alleged by Realsenatoreze1 and King Charles III on Snapchat, Hajia4Real will be extradited to the US and serve not less than a 10-year jail term.

Prior to the unravelling of all this information which can be firmly tagged as true or false, Hajia4Real claimed that she’s a free woman and not under the watch of the UK government as it was reported last year.

