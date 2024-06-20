type here...
Hajia4Real begs judge for 3 months in jail & deportation to Ghana as she confesses (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Hajia4Real likely to spend 20 years in jail

Hajia4Reall who was arrested in the UK on Friday, November 11, 2022, and later extradited to the US has pleaded guilty to all the charges levelled against her.

This was after she attended the 2022 edition of the Ghana Music Award UK in London.

Viral reports at the time alleged that she was arrested because of an $8 million theft in America some time ago.

Hajia4Real-shares-new-snap-amid-fraud-case

After a year and a half on the case, Hajia4Real’s lawyer pleaded with the judge for 3 months in jail and deportation to Ghana.

As maintained by the lawyer, Hajia4Real was under the influence of her fraud syndicate and she also has a daughter to take care of.

Watch the video below to know more…

