Benedicta Gafah can not steal my boyfriend- Hajia4Real speaks on alleged boyfriend snatching

By RASHAD
Hajia4Real vs Benedicta Gafah
Hajia4Real vs Benedicta Gafah
Finally, Mona Montrage popularly known as Hajia4Real has reacted to reports going viral that actress, Benedicta Gafa has snatched her boyfriend.

According to Hajia4Real in a quick rebuttal on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty, her boyfriend is very safe and no one can snatch him.

Mona claims her boyfriend is protected in her arms and no one can separate them. She claims they are inseparable.

The Slay Queen turned musician went on to explain that her boyfriend is not in the media and they love it that way because it shields them from all the social media drama.

The news went viral a few days ago that Latif, the boyfriend of Hajia4Real whom she allegedly snatched from her best friend Nadia has now dumped her.

The reports alleged that Latif is now dating Benedict Gafah and the two have been spotted in each other arms on many occasions.

Although Gafah has not reacted to the news yet, Hajia4Real is telling us it’s all false, Latif is still holding her down like skin-tight … wink

Source:GHPAGE

