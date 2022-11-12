Hajia4Real Biography: Real Name, Age, Children, Net Worth, Cars, Houses etc

- Advertisement -

Hajia4Real Early Life, Parents, Siblings & Education

Hajia4Real is a famed Ghanaian socialite, influencer, entrepreneur, fashionista and singer who made a name for herself with her lavish lifestyle on the gram.

Named Mona Faiz Montrage but professionally known as Hajia4Real was born on 26 June 1992 to a Lebanese father and a Ghanaian mother.

She was born in Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana where she had bother her primary and junior high school education.

After completing JHS, she then relocated to Accra to continue her secondary school education at Labone Senior Secondary School.

After graduating from secondary school, she moved to the United States of America to study Fashion and Design at the Art Institute of New York.

She has six siblings who are all males making her the only girl in their midst. She disclosed that it was not an easy experience.

Career

Hajia4Real ventured into music in 2020. She opened her own recording studio to make her career path in the music industry very easy.

She has since released over 20 songs and featured top-notch artists like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy etc.

Before launching her career in the music industry, Hajia4Real was an entrepreneur with businesses related to beauty and fashion. Some of these businesses, she said, are found in the North, Accra, and New York but she does not publicise them as hers.

Relationships & Kids

Hajia4Real once dated a business tycoon named Latif with whom she shares a daughter named Naila.

It was once also rumoured that she was going out dating Kennedy Agyapong, also known as Kenpong, a millionaire businessman from Ghana.

Currently, her relationship status is not known.

Net Worth, Cars & Houses

Hajia4cReal is one of the most accomplished slay queens in the country at the moment. Her current net worth is believed to stand at $1 million.

She drives the latest cars and lives in a plush mansion at Trassaco Valley Estate.

Hajia4Real Arrest

Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Real was arrested by the UK police over her alleged involvement in an $8 million fraud.

According to the report, she was arrested on Friday, November 11, 2022, over the shady deal during her recent stay in the United States.

