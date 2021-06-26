- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite, Hajia4Real is celebrating her birthday today, Saturday, June 26, 2021.

She took to Instagram to share stunning photos of herself to mark the big day as she turns a year older.

The photos, which came in two sets, have Hajia4Real wearing a straight white dress flanked by pink-coloured ballons in the first set.

Sharing the first set, she wrote ”Happy birthday to me ??” in the caption.

In another set of photos, she showcased her curvy figure in a gorgeous see-through black dress that revealed her bra and underwear that covered her modesty.

She also captioned the images writing: ”Celebrating another year of being a bad bitch! Through the ups and downs of life, the feeling of giving up, I’m still here today, not by my might or luck but by the Grace of God. Happy birthday to me!“