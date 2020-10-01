- Advertisement -

Popular Social media personality Mona Faiz Montrage, known in the showbiz circles as Hajia4real has been crowned a princess in Tanzania.

The ‘Slay queen’ was enthroned in Masai Village, a suburb of Tanzania and is addressed as Malkia Wa Kimasaai.

Hajia4real who is also an entrepreneur took to social media to share photos of the ceremony, expressing her excitement.

She shared on Instagram; “Been crowned the princess of the Masai Village. Lovely and amazing people. Call me Malkia Wa Kimasaai”.

The social media influencer recently travelled to Tanzania after the ban on travel was lifted.

Well, the Masai are the Nilotic ethnic group of Northern Tanzania. They are popularly known for their distinctive customs and dresses.

They speak the Maa language and are strongly patriarchal in nature.