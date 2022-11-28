- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Adu Safowaa has accused and slammed Hajia4Real of lying to the masses that she worked hard for her riches.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GHpage’s Abena Gold, fearless Adu Safowaah dared Hajia4Real to tell the world how she acquired her expensive cars and houses because see all know she’s jobless.

She explained that most female celebrities use either movie acting or music as faint to cover their real source of income – Which is sleeping with rich men in exchange for money.

According to Adu Safowaah, karma is what dealt with Hajia4Real a few weeks ago after it was reported in the media that she has been arrested for her investment in an 8 million USD fraud.

Because when news about Moesha’s crisis went rife on the internet, she and the members of her clique were seriously jubilating behind the scenes.

She urged and advised young ladies not to be moved or pressured by the flamboyant lives celebrities put on display on the internet because they dine with the devil to live such lives.

Adu Safowaah is the only female celebrity who bravely comes out to criticize her colleagues anytime they fault.

Hajia4Real is not the only celebrity she has condemned for her fake life on the internet, Afia Schwar has also suffered the same thing at her hands.

