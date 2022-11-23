- Advertisement -

Embattled Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Real has made her first public statement to confirm her release after she was arrested in the UK over an $8 million fraud.

The 30-year-old singer’s publicist, GH Hyper, had earlier claimed that she had been released from detention and was set to make an official statement soon.

According to him, Haija4Real was set free a few days ago but has since decided to stay away from the media for a while before making her first official public appearance.

In a short video posted to her Instagram page Wednesday, Hajia4Real said she was happy to be back after her two-week run-in with UK authorities and short hiatus from social media.

She also expressed her gratitude to her fans and well-meaning Ghanaians for showing support for her amidst the brouhaha. She, however, did not comment on her arrest.

Watch the video below

In the meantime, GH Hpyer has disclosed that Hajia4Real is really traumatized over the manner Ghanaians treated her when the issue about her arrest broke.

He added that some psychologists and health professionals are currently talking to her to ensure she gets better.