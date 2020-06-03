It seems these Slay Queens are living their own lives and will do anything as long as they can to survive especially when it involves money.

Hajia4Real is one of the popular Slay Queens in Ghana who has made a name for themselves in the Slay Industry and she is damn rich for it.

Hajia4Real

Hajia4Real has a child with one rich dude called Latif. He rolls with showbiz personalities and the women are always all over him whenever he steps out. Latif is the baby daddy of Hajia4Real.

Another Slay Queen in the game, Nadia is a very close friend of Hajia4Real. They are the best of friends and are always spotted chilling together at the club.

Hajia4Real and best friend, Nadia

Nadia was dating another rich dude, Birdman who is equally popular on the street. He rolls with the rich and famous just like Latif.

Well, reports reaching Ghpage has it that After these two Slay Queens got dumped by their respective boyfriends for whatever reasons, they are both dating each other’s ex now.

Hajia4Real is now dating Birdman and Nadia is now dating Latif as if their past relationship never existed.

A few days ago was the birthday of Nadia and Latif threw a lavish birthday party for her new babe.

Nadia and new boyfriend, Latif (Ex-boyfriend of Hajia4Real)

It was well attended by the rich and famous. Even Shatta Wale, the self-acclaimed Dancehall King attended the plush party.

Well, the exchange of goods is never robbery. Damn! These Slay Queens will do anything for the bill…LOL