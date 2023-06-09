Video of Hajia4Real looking pale and skinny in the US after extradition gets Ghanaians worried

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A new video of Hajia4Real has got Ghanaians worried and emotional. The socialite and Musician look very pale and skinny.

The video shows Hajia 4 Real outside in a field or meadow, having a good time as she danced to Davido’s ‘Unavailable’.

It appears to be the first public video of Hajia4Real since her extradition to the United States from the UK.

Netizens who have seen the video have expressed worry and have started a prayer crusade for the singer.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW