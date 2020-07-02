Popular Ghanaian socialite, Hajia4Real has through her lawyers ordered the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Chairman Wontumi to apologize to her within 24 hours or face her in court.

This directive has angered the renowned Ghanaian lawyer, Maurice Ampaw who has slammed not just Hajia’s lawyer Dwumfour and Dwumfour but the girl herself and has even threatened to expose her more.

SEE ALSO: Hajia4reall gets a house and Range Rover as birthday gifts

According to Maurice Ampaw, Hajia4Real sounded so disrespectful through the letter her lawyers wrote and it also shows ‘who the lawyers are’.

Maurice Ampaw explained that Chairman Wontumi is a high profiled individual and it’s insane for someone like Hajia4Real to give him 24 hours to apologize.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw revealed it was a love letter Hajia4Real and her lawyers wrote to Chairman Wontumi and he won’t even respect the NPP chairman if he goes ahead to apologize.

SEE ALSO: Funny Face outdoors his new big booty girlfriend who helped him through depression (Video)

Listen to Lawyer Maurice Ampaw below

It all started when Hajia4Real bragged that she has received Range Rover and a Trassaco House as a gift on her birthday from a faceless person.

Key people in attendance at her birthday where she received the gift were Ibrahim Mahama, brother of former president John Dramani Mahama.

Barely 48 hours after the birthday celebrations Chairman Wontumi who is the NPP chairman in Ashanti Region revealed the gift was from Ibrahim Mahama.

SEE ALSO: Ibrahim Mahama poses with Efia Odo and Hajia4Real beside super luxury car

He revealed Chairman Wontumi gave her the car and house to snatch her from Kenpong, the rich businessman.