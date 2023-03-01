- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Real is still unable to leave the UK following her arrest in October 2022 due to charges of fraud against her.

But, from time to time, she tries to keep her fans in the know about her upkeep through her social media platforms, particularly Instagram where she’s usually active.

She’s currently being held on an undisclosed bond after pleading not guilty to a charge of $8 million in fraud. In addition, an electronic bracelet has been fitted on her ankle to help authorities track and monitor her exact whereabouts.

The GPS-equipped device is usually reserved for the most serious offenders – which Hajia4Real appears to fall in the same category.

A recent video of Hajia4Real hanging out in the UK with the tracker on her ankle has surfaced on social media.

She tried to smartly hide the tracker by stashing it in her knee-high boots, but the bulky device couldn’t be completely concealed. Her left leg with the monitoring device stood out as it looked puffy and bigger.

Amidst this brouhaha, a new sad development which is yet to be authenticated alleges that Hajia4Real is set to be extradited from the UK to the US.

As wildly alleged by a Snapchat user known on the social media app as Realsenatoreze1 – The mother of one is set to be extradited from the UK to the US.

According to Realsenatoreze1, Hajia4Real will be in very deep trouble after the extradition because she’s a US citizen which makes her case very interesting and might draw national interest.

Another Snapchat user who is also based in the US and seems to have more information about the woes of Hajia4Real simply known on the social media app as King Charles III has slaps shared the same information about Hajia4Real’s forthcoming extradition.

As stated by King Charles III in his viral write-up, Hajia4Real will be extradited because she helped her baby daddy and some notorious scammers to commit fraud years ago.

And she has been on the US’ wanted list for the past seven years now.

