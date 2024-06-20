Hajia4Real who made an appearance in court yesterday and pleaded for 3 months in jail and deportation to Ghana named Loveman Allison as the one who allegedly introduced her to internet fraud.

As alleged by Hajia4Real, she met Loveman Allison in 2015 and he introduced her to internet fraud and romance scams.

According to Hajia4Real’s lawyer, her client was innocent and knew nothing about internet fraud until she met Loveman Allison.

Loveman Allison is Hajia4Real’s baby daddy and they dated from 2015-2019.

As expected, Loveman Allison will also appear before the court very soon to answer the accusations from Hajia4Real that have been levelled against him.

Background

From at least about 2013 through or about 2019, Hajia4Real was a member of a criminal enterprise (the “Enterprise”) based in West Africa that committed a series of frauds against individuals and businesses in the United States, including romance scams.

Many of the Enterprise’s romance scam victims were vulnerable, older men and women who lived alone.

The Enterprise frequently conducted romance scams by sending the victims emails, text messages.

And social media messages that deceived the victims into believing that they were in romantic relationships with a person who had a fake identity assumed by members of the Enterprise.

Once members of the Enterprise had successfully convinced victims that they were in a romantic relationship.

And had gained their trust, they convinced the victims, under false pretences, to transfer money to bank accounts the victims believed were controlled by their romantic interests, when, in fact, the bank accounts were controlled by members of the Enterprise.

