Hajia4real spotted in school following her jail sentence – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Popular Ghanaian socialite Mona Faiz Montrage aka Hajia4Reall has been sighted at Union County College in the USA in a video that’s currently making rounds on the internet.

She’s supposedly continuing her education following a five years jail sentence after she was found guilty of romance scam.

In a video posted by her personal blogger, Ghhyper, Hajia4real was spotted studying with a colleague and was seen in a lecture hall.

The caption accompanying the video boldly challenges the critics, asserting that Hajia4Reall is committed to her studies despite the negativity surrounding her legal situation.

Checkout the video below

