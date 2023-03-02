Hajia4Real subtly confirms extradition and 10-year jail sentence?

- Advertisement -

On 14th November 2022, the singer, actress, and socialite was arrested in the United Kingdom over an alleged fraud case.

Hajia4Real is alleged to have been cited in an eight-million-dollar fraud case in the United States during her last visit to the country.



The news of Hajia4Real’s arrest was initially denied by her management but it was later found out to be true as she’s still currently being detained in the UK with a tracker on her ankle to monitor her movements.

Now, going by the US conviction penalties in federal court, all of the expensive cars, houses, and businesses owned by Hajia4Real will be taken from her if she’s found guilty of the fraud charges.

Although the mother of one is yet to either categorically affirm or dismiss the rumours but her last post on Instagram gives a clue about what’s currently going on with her.

Sharing a nice picture of herself on the streets of UK, Hajia4Real adopted Maya Angelou’s iconic poem titled ‘Still I Rise’ as the caption of the nice picture.

There are two sides of the poem i.e – Overcoming present difficulties and clearing one’s name over the false allegations levelled against him or her.

Now if we dissect the poem and relate it to Hajia4Real’s case, one wouldn’t a soothsayer to tell him or her that there’s an iota of truth in the extradition, 10-year jail sentence and properties seizure.

In the first stanza of the poem, Maya Angelou asserts that, even if she is trodden into the dirt, like the dust rising from someone’s boot, she, too, will rise and will not be defeated.

This clearly means that notwithstanding the misfortunes surrounding Hajia4Real at the moment, she’ll overcome them one after the other and emerge victorious in the end.

In the fourth stanza of the poem, more questions follow: Angelou accuses her addressee of wanting to see her spirit broken.



But in the fifth stanza, she asserts her ‘haughtiness’: she holds her head high, rather than bowing it in submission or defeat.

Meaning she, Hajia4real won’t allow her present condition to have an eternal toll on her.

Read the full poem below to know more…

You may write me down in history

With your bitter, twisted lies,

You may trod me in the very dirt

But still, like dust, I’ll rise.

Does my sassiness upset you?

Why are you beset with gloom?

’Cause I walk like I’ve got oil wells

Pumping in my living room.

Just like moons and like suns,

With the certainty of tides,

Just like hopes springing high,

Still I’ll rise.

Did you want to see me broken?

Bowed head and lowered eyes?

Shoulders falling down like teardrops,

Weakened by my soulful cries?

Does my haughtiness offend you?

Don’t you take it awful hard

’Cause I laugh like I’ve got gold mines

Diggin’ in my own backyard.

You may shoot me with your words,

You may cut me with your eyes,

You may kill me with your hatefulness,

But still, like air, I’ll rise.

Does my sexiness upset you?

Does it come as a surprise

That I dance like I’ve got diamonds

At the meeting of my thighs?

Out of the huts of history’s shame

I rise

Up from a past that’s rooted in pain

I rise

I’m a black ocean, leaping and wide,

Welling and swelling I bear in the tide.

Leaving behind nights of terror and fear

I rise

Into a daybreak that’s wondrously clear

I rise

Bringing the gifts that my ancestors gave,

I am the dream and the hope of the slave.

I rise

I rise

I rise.

