Hajia4Real to be released from jail today

By Armani Brooklyn
Hajia4Real

Ghanaian socialite and musician Hajia4Real, born Mona Faiz Montrage, is scheduled to be released from the Federal Detention Centre in Philadelphia today, Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Her release comes nearly 11 months after she was sentenced to one year and one day in prison by a U.S. federal court for her involvement in a multi-million dollar romance scam.

Hajia4Real pleaded guilty on June 28, 2024, to conspiracy to receive stolen money, admitting her role in a criminal enterprise that defrauded vulnerable individuals out of more than $2 million through online romance schemes.

Grid of Hajia4reall
Hajia4reall

Prosecutors revealed that she knowingly received funds obtained through deceitful relationships that targeted older, often lonely, victims across the United States.

The additional one day in her sentence over a year makes her eligible for “good time” credit, a U.S. federal policy that permits sentence reduction for inmates who maintain good behaviour during incarceration.

In a significant development following her sentencing, the court has granted Hajia4Real’s request for self-deportation.

This means that instead of facing a lengthy detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after her release, she will voluntarily return to Ghana.

