Popular socialite and fashionista extraordinaire, born Mona Faiz Montrage but mostly referred to as Hajia4Reall yesterday Saturday, June 27, 2020, threw an opulent birthday party.

Her lavish birthday celebration recorded the attendance of high profile personalities who graced the party with expensive presents that made the day a remarkable one.

The Instagram goddess, prior to her birthday party was gifted a brand new Range Rover and a mansion as her birthday present.

The black Range Rover was seen parked in the house as it was fitted with pink balloons.

Her new mansion also hard ribbons tied to its pillars to signify that it was newly-built and that no one had lived in it before. wow!

Ibrahim Mahama and Shatta Bundle stole the show with some wild dance moves.

In a video sighted, the fashionista extraordinaire was engulfed in happiness with her face beaming with unending smiles.

Hajia4Real’s display of her new Range Rover and Trassaco mansion on social media has left netizens stunned as some Users are of the view that she has challenged Nana Aba Anamoah.

Hajia4Real’s birthday party was held at her new house.