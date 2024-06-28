Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Reall real name Mona Faiz Montrage will today know her fate for her role in a romance scam and other fraud-related issues.

The actress cum musician has been battling a fraud case in the US for years now and will today know if she will walk out a free lady or serve years behind bars.

Hajia4Reall is accused of scamming people especially old men in the US to the tune of about $2 million through a romance scam.

Weeks ago she pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against her and dragged in her baby daddy telling the court that he was the one who introduced her to fraud because she had no idea about the act until she started dating him.

She mentioned that she fell in love with her baby daddy identified as Loveman in 2015 when she visited the United States and their relationship ended with her having a baby for him.

Pleading with the court, Hajia4Real begged for a lower court sentence based on the fact that she was a single mother and needed to be by the side of her daughter who is still young and her absence could cause an issue.

Well, today happens to be Hajia4Reall’s judgment day and we will be updating readers on the outcome after the court proceeding in a few hours.