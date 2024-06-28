type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentHajia4Reall to be sentenced today in the US
Entertainment

Hajia4Reall to be sentenced today in the US

By Qwame Benedict
Hajia4Real likely to spend 20 years in jail

The actress cum musician has been battling a fraud case in the US for years now and will today know if she will walk out a free lady or serve years behind bars.

Hajia4Reall is accused of scamming people especially old men in the US to the tune of about $2 million through a romance scam.

Hajia4Real's daughter reportedly taken from her by US authorities

Weeks ago she pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against her and dragged in her baby daddy telling the court that he was the one who introduced her to fraud because she had no idea about the act until she started dating him.

She mentioned that she fell in love with her baby daddy identified as Loveman in 2015 when she visited the United States and their relationship ended with her having a baby for him.

Pleading with the court, Hajia4Real begged for a lower court sentence based on the fact that she was a single mother and needed to be by the side of her daughter who is still young and her absence could cause an issue.

Well, today happens to be Hajia4Reall’s judgment day and we will be updating readers on the outcome after the court proceeding in a few hours.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Friday, June 28, 2024
Accra
light rain
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
74 %
4.5mph
75 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways