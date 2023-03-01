If all the fresh reports about Hajia4Real’s current state, impending extradition and a 10-year jail term are true, then the mother of one is in a deep mess and will need the intervention of the almighty to pass through this test.

After a tracker was spotted on her ankle earlier yesterday in a video which she shared on social media and later deleted – There have been a series of never-ending reports about what the socialite might face in the few days ahead which are all not positive.

According to a Snapchat user by the name of King Charles III – Hajia4Real will be extradited from the UK and sent to the US for her alleged involvement in fraud about 7 years ago.

In a Snapchat post, he additionally alleged that Hajia4Real’s daughter Nalia who is a US citizen has been taken away from her mom by US authorities.

Apparently, Hajia4Real wanted to spend Christmas with her daughter in the UK last December but she was prevented by authorities.

And since her father has also been deported, Naila was technically left with no guardian hence she was about to be sent to the Child Protection Service centre when her mother’s sugar daddy swiftly intervened with her father’s family to seek her custody instead.

This same King Charles III who broke the news about Hajia4real’s extradition also claims that the singer’s baby daddy won’t serve a jail term unlike Hajia because he’s already done with his.

Meanwhile, Hajia4Real posted pictures of her daughter her IG, Snapchat and Tiktok pages and revealed how she misses her in the caption she attached to the pictures.

