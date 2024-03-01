type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Hajia4Real’s Issue Has Not Frightened Me- Nhyiraba Kojo

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
Musician Nhyiraba Kojo has spoken for the first time after musician and socialite, Hajia4Real pleaded guilty in a $2 million romance scam case.

Alleged to be a scammer and a close associate of the bubbly musician, Nhyiraba Kojo claims he is not tickled by Hajia4Real’s issue.

Speaking in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast’s Property FM, Nhyiraba Kojo said he has heard about the musician’s issue but has chosen not to comment on it.

According to Nhyiraba Kojo, apart from the fact that he does not comment anyhow on issues, he is not frightened by Hajia4Real’s issue.

The musician claims even though most Ghanaians might myopically think Hajia4Real’s life has come to an end, to him, and from the panoramic view, this is only a risk his colleague is taking which she would come out from very soon.

Nyiraba Kojo linked Hajia4Real’s issue to a scenario where someone who was standing by the roadside to get a vehicle was knocked by a vehicle, advising that certain things are destined to happen.

“Oh no Hajia 4RealI’s case hasn’t frightened me and I think that whatever you do is about taking a risk including when you even want to drink water. Someone was standing by the roadside to pick a vehicle to go and work but got knocked down by a vehicle and that’s a risk so I’m not the type to comment on whatever someone might be doing”, the musician said.

 “Besides I’m not God to pass judgment so I feel that whatever we’ve heard or read from Hajia’s case, everyone is taking a risk because in life whatever you do is risky”, he added.

