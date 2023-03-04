type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsHajia4Real's management reacts to reports of the singer's extradition and jail sentence
News

Hajia4Real’s management reacts to reports of the singer’s extradition and jail sentence

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaians react to Hajia4Real's reported extradition and jail sentence
- Advertisement -

Just about three days ago, a notorious-anonymous Snapchat user who is simply identified on the social media app as King Charles III wildly alleged Hajia4Real is currently pending extradition from the UK to the US.

In a series of posts he shared on the social media app, he additionally claimed that the singer’s daughter named Nalia was almost taken away from her family and placed under the custody of the government if not for the swift intervention of Hajia’s sugar daddy and her baby daddy’s family based in the states.

READ ALSO: Hajia4Real shades her critics with Maya Angelou’s ‘Still I Rise” poem

Ghanaians react to the reports of Hajia4Real's properties seizure by US authorities

Reacting to these rumours, Hajia4Real’s management claims their artist is currently in the United Kingdom and no arrest of any sort has been done against her.

And neither has her daughter Naila been taken in by the American authorities.

The management of the musician to a greater extent advised the general public to disregard all rumours and also respect the privacy of the Music Diva and her family.

The statement has sparked public concern as many question her whereabouts among others including the 8 million fraud charges levelled against her.

READ ALSO: Hajia4Real allegedly set to face trial and jail term for fraud

Read the full statement from the screenshot below…

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: Hajia4Real reportedly set to be extradited from the UK to the US

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, March 4, 2023
    Accra
    broken clouds
    86.6 ° F
    86.6 °
    86.6 °
    63 %
    2.7mph
    57 %
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News