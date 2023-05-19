type here...
Persons within social and business circles of Hajia4Real under investigation
Entertainment

Persons within social and business circles of Hajia4Real under investigation

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Hajia4Real shades her critics with Maya Angelou's 'Still I Rise
Persons within the social and business circles of Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Reall are now persons of interest, the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has said.

Montrage, 30, has been accused of allegedly swindling over $2 million from older, single American men and women in a twisted lonely hearts scam.

The Ghanaian socialite is facing charges of fraud and money laundering in the US after she was extradited from the United Kingdom.

hajia4reall mona faiz montrage

Speaking on Morning Starr on Starr FM Thursday, the Deputy Manager at the FIC, Shaun Henry Osei said his agency is collaborating with INTERPOL and the FBI to investigate all persons found in Hajia4Reall’s circles.

“Obviously she’s not going to be working alone, she’s going to be working in a network. The evidence that you have access to will actually lead you to be able to find out who her greater network is and obviously, if you find her greater network, by instinct you will want to look at those people because then they become persons of interest.

Following Osei’s comments, some netizens have asserted that publicly known friends of Montrage, including musicians Shatta Wale, Medikal and Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama could be among those persons of interest.

It’s no secret that Montrage hangs out with rich and influential people who have been suspected of fraud but use other ventures of business to cover their fraudulent schemes.

