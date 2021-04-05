Blame social media for Kasoa teenagers’ decision to kill 10-year-old for money rituals – Da Hammer

Renowned Ghanaian music producer Edward Nana Poku Osei widely known as Da Hammer has added his voice to the recent unfortunate development at Kasoa where some teenagers killed a ten year old boy for money rituals.

After the sad incident, many people have been deliberating the cause to why these young children will kill a soul just to make themselves rich.

Many of have opined that it is the incessant TV adverts on the Ghanaian free to air television stations where some self acclaimed fetish priests, mallams and others entreat people to come for those quick money.

The CEO of the Last two music group Hammer has widely different opinion about the whole subjectmatter, According to the renowned music producer those Mallams and the priests who are on TV advertising are only doing their work.

Hammer reckons, it is the fake life most people live on social media which entice these young after seeing those fake life will want to do everything to also have it all flashy on social media.

“But on a serious note the peer pressure for town no be easy oo, I’ve heard the fake Mallams on tv argument but really these alleged Mallams are only filling a void.

They noticed a business opportunity in the wake of this social media excessive showcase of glamour, both fake and real.Hot boys dey town dey push machines their parents could never buy, building houses even top CEOs can’t build.

enjoying and flaunting all this while remaining unemployed. What do u expect? These kids are on Snapchat 24/7 watching reels upon reels of real and fake lifestyles of young ppl.., the point is, ppl are living and these kids want in on the action as well.

So really these so called Mallams are just business men servicing a demand, selling hope just like the church does.

Only these guys promise quicker results… And obviously the desperate and weaker kids are definitely bound to fall victim to these con artists and eventually go do something stupid… just to keep up with the Joneses.

We respect boys them grind and all, but really if you’re in your 20s and you’re unemployed but u possess the wealth of a millionaire, pls move in silence… u dey buy too much pressure for these youth. Some don’t even wanna go to school anymore.The fake Mallams aren’t the issue. Like the Mallam no dey, trust me, boys go still find other avenues to keep up with the joneses.. be it armed robbery or what have you”. Hammer wrote on his facebook page.