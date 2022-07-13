- Advertisement -

After two(2) years of silence, Ofori Amponsah has finally found his voice and has spoken about the death of his friend Kofi B.

The death of the highlife artiste shocked a lot of people leading to some people pointing fingers at Ofori Amponsah saying he is responsible for the death of Kofi B.

According to netizens, the two had a misunderstanding which led to Ofori Amponsah allegedly cursing his one-time best friend Kofi B.

In a new interview, Ofori Amponsah set the records straight when he was asked about the death of the musician.

He revealed that he had no hand in the death of his colleague and he wondered why people who know nothing about them would go around spreading lies about him.

Ofori Amponsah disclosed that he was actually staying with Kofi B in a house which was given to him by Daddy Lumba and also helped him to record his first album when as at that time, he (Ofori) had not recorded his album.

“When I had not released an album, I was looking for sponsorship for Kofi B. People even laughed at me when they hear this. All the hit songs of Kofi B are mine. Counting from “Yaw Dompre”, “Mobro Wa”, Koforidua Flowers” among others” he said.

He mentioned that he wished the two of them would be friends one more time but that is no longer possible because he is now late.

“I would have been a better me if Daddy Lumba gave me the opportunity I offered Kofi B. but I wish we could be brothers once more”.