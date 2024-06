It has been revealed that Ghanaian footballer Hans Kwofie was due to travel to Germany to finalise a transfer deal before losing his life in a car accident.

According to journalist Collins Atta Poku, the striker was supposed to leave the country in the first week of July.

He further disclosed that Kwofie’s friend Gideon, who was in the car with the footballer and whose wedding was scheduled for the following day, also died in the car crash.