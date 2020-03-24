- Advertisement -
Whiles Ghanaians are still battling the Coronavirus pandemic, another virus has hit China spending shivers down the spins of the world.

The new virus which is called Hantavirus from what Ghpage.com has gathered is predominant rodents and mice but has just killed someone.

According to local reports, the Hantavirus has just killed a man in the Yunnan Province if China.

The man was traveling his way back to Shandong Province for work on a chartered bus.

According to the Global Times, 32 other people he came into contact with are being tested for the Hantavirus.

Global times report read:

A person from Yunnan Province died while on his way back to Shandong Province for work on a chartered bus on Monday. He was tested positive for #hantavirus. Other 32 people on bus were tested.

Just like the Coronavirus, it’s transmitted when a person after touching rodent droppings, urine or nesting materials touches his/her eyes nose or mouth.

Early symptoms of Hantavirus include fever, headache, muscle ache, abdominal pain, dizziness, chills, and other abdominal problems.

Later symptoms include lungs filled with fluid, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Hantavirus shares a striking resemblance with Coronavirus but not as dangerous as Coronavirus.

