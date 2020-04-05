type here...
Happy Birthday my sweet ex-Sister Deborah to Medikal

By Toni Kusi
Sister Deborah who is the former girlfriend of Medikal has sent a lovely birthday wish to her Ex, who celebrates his birthday today, 5th April,2020.

Sister Derby has left many people touched on social media with her warmth birthday message to her Ex.

According to Medikal himself he turned 26 today and it seems his Ex cannot even keep calm about it.

In the short message sighted by GHPage.com, Derby wrote: “Happy Birthday my sweet ex “ attached to the message was a beautiful picture of Medikal kissing Derby on her cheek.A picture obviously taken during their happy days when they were dating.

Happy Birthday my sweet ex ?

The post triggered massive reactions from followers and some of them are celebrities.

mzbeldaily wrote; “Lol ????

Her brother @Wanlov also reacted; “oh my fav akonta. missin him??”

@kokobykhloe: “My sister . Something I can do ???”

dominickie20 added: “OmG ???too much maturity ??”

@century_22nd: “Wani ate wate ??”

@elle_caan: “I really love this woman???????”

@celebslens: “Wow maturity at it peak ??”

@mamas_ugly_son: “???????? u no dey envy God bless u????”

These are some of the things that make people love Sister Deborah more. Free-spirited and a very matured woman.

However,Medikal’s wife Fella Makafui also sent a powerful message to her husband on his birthday.

In a message sighted by GHPage.com, Fella asked God to bless her husband for being the best man for her, loving, kind, smart, intelligent, and many others.

She also admired Medikal for being understanding and tolerable with her writing that: “Thanks for tolerating this stubborn wife of yours, thanks for being soo much supportive.”

