“Happy birthday to me” – Baby Maxin joyfully sings ahead of her plush birthday ceremony (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Ama Mcbrown’s daughter – Baby Maxin has warmed hearts with a delightful video wishing herself a “Happy birthday” ahead of the main celebration tomorrow.

In this heartfelt video, the child celebrity was singing with full joy and charisma as she sang her heart out.

Baby Maxin was born on 21st February 2019 hence she will turn aged 3 tomorrow.

Her respected celebrity mother; Nana Ama Mcbrown is all geared up and ready to splash tons of money on Baby Maxin’s third birthday.

Hopefully, stunning pictures from Baby Maxin’s birthday will flood the media space tomorrow.

