Award-winning broadcaster Serwaa Amihere turned a year older and receiving best wishes from friends, families and cronies all around the globe.
Moet Abebe who a popular Nigerian presenter decided to wish Serwaa a happy birthday.
In her message to Serwaa, she addressed her as her wife.
She posted two photos separately all with the keyword wife included.
Moet Abebe first caption reads: “TODAY IS MY WIFE’S [email protected] SERWAAAMIHERE!!!! GIRL I LOVE YOU!!!…”
The second photo also came with the caption, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY [email protected]!”
This has raised concerns on social media with netizens asking why would a female refer to another as wifey unless they are lesbian partners or there is something else that the public don’t know about.