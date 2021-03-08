type here...
GhPage Entertainment 'Happy birthday wifey' - Female presenter wishes Serwaa Amihere
Entertainment

‘Happy birthday wifey’ – Female presenter wishes Serwaa Amihere

By Qwame Benedict
Happy birthday wifey - Female presenter wishes Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere and Moet Abebe
- Advertisement -

Award-winning broadcaster Serwaa Amihere turned a year older and receiving best wishes from friends, families and cronies all around the globe.

Moet Abebe who a popular Nigerian presenter decided to wish Serwaa a happy birthday.

In her message to Serwaa, she addressed her as her wife.

She posted two photos separately all with the keyword wife included.

Moet Abebe first caption reads: “TODAY IS MY WIFE’S [email protected] SERWAAAMIHERE!!!! GIRL I LOVE YOU!!!…”

See screenshot below:

Serwaa Amihere

The second photo also came with the caption, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY [email protected]!”

See screenshot below:

Serwaa Amihere

This has raised concerns on social media with netizens asking why would a female refer to another as wifey unless they are lesbian partners or there is something else that the public don’t know about.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, March 8, 2021
Accra
few clouds
89.6 ° F
89.6 °
89.6 °
66 %
3.8mph
20 %
Mon
88 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
87 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News