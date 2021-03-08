- Advertisement -

Award-winning broadcaster Serwaa Amihere turned a year older and receiving best wishes from friends, families and cronies all around the globe.

Moet Abebe who a popular Nigerian presenter decided to wish Serwaa a happy birthday.

In her message to Serwaa, she addressed her as her wife.

She posted two photos separately all with the keyword wife included.

Moet Abebe first caption reads: “TODAY IS MY WIFE’S [email protected] SERWAAAMIHERE!!!! GIRL I LOVE YOU!!!…”

See screenshot below:

The second photo also came with the caption, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY [email protected]!”

See screenshot below:

This has raised concerns on social media with netizens asking why would a female refer to another as wifey unless they are lesbian partners or there is something else that the public don’t know about.